Chelsea could be stuck with three players for one position as €25m asking price scuppers move for outcast

While Chelsea fans should be delighted with the transfer business they’ve done this week, they will need to get rid of some players to free up space for any further arrivals.

The left back situation is particularly saturated just now with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri being joined by Ben Chilwell, while their latest addition Malang Sarr can also play in that role.

It suggests that at least one of Emerson or Alonso will need to go, but it looks like Chelsea’s demands for the Italian have scuppered any chances of a move to Inter Milan:

Inter have opened talks with AS Roma to sign Aleksandar Kolarov. Antonio Conte wants him again as left back. Chelsea are still asking €25M to sell Emerson Palmieri and Inter won’t spend this money. ? @SkySport @DiMarzio #inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

Inter haven’t confirmed the signing of Kolarov yet so it could still be a ploy to scare Chelsea into reducing Emerson’s asking price, but they do need to find some way of getting him out the club.

There’s no sign of any other clubs being interested in Emerson or Alonso just now and Chelsea are in a weak position when it comes to negotiations, so they probably will need to take a lesser fee soon if they want to get rid of him.

You also have to think that Emerson won’t be content to spend his prime years sitting in the stands, so it could also come down to him to force his way out.