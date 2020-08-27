Confusion for Arsenal over Dani Ceballos as reports claim he’s asked for completely different things

It took Dani Ceballos a while to get going at Arsenal because of injuries and the fact that things were a disaster under Unai Emery, but he was clearly an important player for Mikel Arteta towards the end.

He was only on loan from Real Madrid and there was never a suggestion that The Gunners had an option to buy, so he’s currently back in Madrid trying to figure out his future.

Zinedine Zidane has always trusted his veteran players and Martin Odegaard looks more likely to get chances in the team next season, so it does look like Ceballos might have to leave.

It does sound like Arsenal are trying to bring him back, but the latest reports suggest his future isn’t clear at all. This one looks like good news for Arsenal, although it suggests they might have to be patient while Real make their minds up:

Arteta says Ceballos has told him he wants to return to #AFC but is still unclear what Madrid want to do with the midfielder. Arteta: "We've had some talks. Dani knows really well what I think about him – he was pretty clear with me that his intention was to remain with us." — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 27, 2020

The problem is that Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have also come out with a report on him, but they suggest that he’s told Real that he wants to return to Real Betis next season, and he’s hoping they can work out a deal.

It’s very possible that both have an element of truth in them – He wants to go to Betis but knows it might be impossible so he’s open to an Arsenal return if that falls through.

It’s a frustrating one for Arsenal because it sounds like they will need to be patient and even then they might not get him back, so you have to hope that Arteta has some alternatives in mind.