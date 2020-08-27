Done Deal: Chelsea make their third defensive signing this week as Thiago Silva is confirmed

It was widely suggested that Chelsea would make some serious moves to improve their defence next season, and it appears that everything has happened very quickly.

Ben Chilwell completed his move from Leicester City yesterday while Nice defender Malang Sarr was confirmed as a Chelsea player earlier today.

They weren’t done there, as PSG captain Thiago Silva has now put pen to paper to move to Stamford Bridge too:

Thiago Silva has signed for Chelsea. Done deal. More on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 27, 2020

It’s an interesting combination of signings, but the additions of Sarr and Thiago Silva do make a lot of sense.

Silva will bring experience and a calm head to the back line, so you would expect him to talk the rest of the unit through the game while he also showed against Bayern that he’s still able to do it at the highest level.

Sarr will bring a natural balance to the back line due to his left footedness so that’s always a bonus, while playing with Silva for a season or two should help his development.

There will still be questions about the goalkeeping situation after Kepa’s dreadful season, but it’s also possible he will see this is a fresh start.

Part of the problem with the Spaniard last season was you could see the defence didn’t trust him one bit, so at least he has a chance to win over the new additions.

You have to expect that another keeper will sign, but Frank Lampard’s back line should be much better next season.