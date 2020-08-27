Highly-rated Greek goalkeeper turns Sheffield United down in favour of bigger club

Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has reportedly turned the chance to join Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United after claiming he would prefer to go to a bigger club.

READ MORE: Football finance expert gives verdict on possibility of Messi joining Man United

Vlachodimos, 26, has become one of European footballer’s most highly-rated goalkeepers after an impressive season with the Portuguese league’s runners-up.

The commanding Greek keeper featured in 45 matches for Benfica in all competitions last season including six times in the illustrious Champions League. The six foot two inch tall keeper managed to rack up a total of 18 clean sheets for his side last season including one in his side’s 3-0 Champions League win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

According to Greek outlet Sportime one club keen to lure the 26-year-old keeper away from Benfica is Blades boss Chris Wilder.

The Blades have recently lost on-loan keeper Dean Henderson who re-joined parent club Manchester United earlier this month and has just put pen-to-paper and signed a new bumper £120,000-per week, six year contract, as per Sky Sports.

According to the recent reports in Greece, Sheffield United had hoped to sign Vlachodimos as a long-term replacement for Henderson despite rivalling interest from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, however, the Greek keeper has informed both sides that he will only leave Benfica to go to a ‘very big club’.