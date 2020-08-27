Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to have a real battle on his hands at Manchester United this season, with Dean Henderson promising to give everything in his quest to take the No.1 jersey from David de Gea.

The youngster, fresh from his successful loan spell at Sheffield United, has put pen to paper on a bumper six-year deal at Old Trafford, and there’s only one thought in his mind.

“I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club,” Henderson was quoted as saying by the Daily Express in the wake of his contract signing.

It could be seen as throwing down the gauntlet to the Spaniard who has suffered from some nightmare performances over the last couple of seasons.

If nothing else, Henderson’s consistency should see de Gea rise to the challenge and give Solskjaer the headache that all managers profess to want; genuine competition for places.

With a contract that will take him to 2026 too, the Englishman looks to be the custodian for United in the longer term.