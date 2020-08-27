As the football world still reels from the seismic shock of Lionel Messi’s apparent decision to leave Barcelona, Manchester City are continuing their love-in.

The Premier League outfit are making all of the right noises in order to convince the Argentinian to go through with his threat to leave the Catalan club, ostensibly because of the incredibly poor way in which it’s run by Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Manuel Estiarte, a man well known to Messi from his time at Barcelona under Pep, has sent Leo a message that will surely be warmly received.

“Thanks for making my mom happy,” it read.

“Thank you for making so many people happy. Now it’s time to help you be happy!!!”

Although it’s believed that Barcelona will fight tooth and nail to hang onto their captain and talisman, it does appear that too much water has already passed under the bridge for this situation to be repaired.

Unfortunately, for Barcelona fans at least, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped them being able to give Messi the send off he deserves.

It’s also allowed Bartomeu to hide from any stinging criticism coming his way.