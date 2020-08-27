As is to be expected with any successful football club, the manager often has an abundance of playing riches to choose from.

However, the flip side of the coin is that not everyone will be happy. Some players, no matter how well they’re playing, will still find it hard to get into the first team.

That certainly appears to be the issue in Rhian Brewster’s case.

The youngster has been in sensational goalscoring form, both on loan at Swansea last season, and during Liverpool’s pre-season games in Austria.

However, with the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ahead of him in the attacking pecking order, there’s little to no chance of Brewster getting too much game time during the 2020/21 campaign.

To that end, according to 90min and cited by the Daily Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is set to allow the 20-year-old to go out on loan again, this time to Premier League rivals, Sheffield United.

It’s a worthwhile move for both player and club, as it will allow the German to assess Brewster’s qualities against a higher standard of opposition on a weekly basis.

Chris Wilder, meanwhile, gets the opportunity to blood a player who has been prolific in front of goal over the last few months.