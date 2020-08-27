Liverpool give themselves 10 days to reach compromise with Bayern over €8m difference in Thiago valuation

There was always a feeling that Liverpool would finally sign Thiago Alcantara once the Champions League was over, but things are still moving fairly slowly.

The latest report provides mixed news for Liverpool fans, but it still looks like they should manage to get this done:

Liverpool??????? buscará cerrar a Thiago Alcántara en los próximos 10 días, de lo contrario desistirá. El contrato del jugador está arreglado. Respetó el deseo de Bayern Múnich de negociar a fondo tras la UCL. Hay € 8 millones de diferencia que espera saldar con cláusulas/objetivos. pic.twitter.com/ChRMJuWB2G — VarskySports (@VarskySports) August 27, 2020

The report does confirm that the contract between Liverpool and Thiago is done, so that does suggest he could start putting some pressure in the European champions if they don’t agree terms with Liverpool.

The problem comes in a difference in valuations between the two sides, as they suggest that the two clubs are currently €8m apart in their negotiations.

As a result, Liverpool have given themselves a deadline of 10 days to find some kind of compromise, otherwise they are willing to walk away from the deal.

It actually sounds like Liverpool will agree to pay the extra amount but they want it to be in the form of incentives and bonuses rather than paying the money up front, so hopefully that agreement can be found soon.

Thiago will give Liverpool a completely different option in the middle of the park and you could even suggest that he could even make them more formidable.

There’s no sign of any other interest or that Thiago wants to go anywhere else, so expect this to be sorted out in the next week or so.