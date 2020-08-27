Liverpool midfielder looks set to clinch permanent exit in a £3.5m deal

Making the leap from reserve football to the senior squad is tough for any player, but most of the youngsters at Liverpool know they aren’t going to get a regular run of games.

Ovie Ejaria was highly rated at Anfield for years and he even made some Premier League appearances a few years ago, but he’s since been sent out on a succession of mixed loan spells.

He was part of the Sunderland team that completed their slide down the leagues by finishing bottom of the Championship, while he didn’t look happy with the pressure that came during his time at Rangers either.

He cut his loan spell at Ibrox short to move to Reading instead, and it looks like he’s finally found his home there.

He played for The Royals over 50 times during two loan spells, and The Evening Standard have now confirmed that he’s closing in on a permanent transfer.

Liverpool should earn around £3.5m from this move and Ejaria will get the chance to continue at Reading, so it looks like a good deal for everyone involved.