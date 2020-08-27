Liverpool’s Sadio Mane offered to Barcelona as Spanish giants set to rebuild attack

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has reportedly been offered to Barcelona as the Spanish giants plan to rebuild their attacking line.

Sane, 28, joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton for £37m (TransferMarkt) and has gone onto be directly involved in an impressive 115 goals in 170 appearances in all competitions.

The Senegalese attacker’s offensive contributions has helped guide his side to the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2018-19 Champions League trophy.

However, Mane’s time as a Red could be coming to an end if a recent report by Tutto Mercato Web via Sports Witness is anything to go by.

The Italian outlet are reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have ‘offered’ the 28-year-old elite attacker to Barcelona as the Spanish giants desperately look to rebuild their attacking line.

The Spanish side are in disarray after their 8-2 thrashing to Bayern Munich and it is now becoming increasingly likely that star-forward Luis Suarez and world number-one Lionel Messi are set to depart the club after spending six and 20 years with the Catalonian outfit respectively.

New boss Ronald Koeman has been placed in charge of rebuilding the Barcelona side and restoring them to their former glory and one of those areas will be the front-line.

According to TMW, the dutch boss has been offered Mane, although the report does not state for how much or expand on whether or not the African forward is a target for Barcelona.

Sports Witness seem to have come to the conclusion that this speculation is nothing more than an agent’s tactics to drum up interest.

Strange one.