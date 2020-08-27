Man City have another financial fair play problem as PSG blow them out the water with offer to Lionel Messi

While financial fair play was heralded as a ground-breaking moment that would make football fairer, all it’s really done is widen the gap between the few elite teams and everybody else.

The situation surrounding Man City’s Champions League ban last season was also a total farce, so it’s hard to tell if anyone should take them seriously any more.

Lionel Messi has been making headlines recently after announcing that he wants to leave Barcelona, but nobody really knows where he can go.

You have to fancy that there will only be a handful of teams in world football who could actually afford to sign him, so a report from Tycsports makes for interesting reading.

READ MORE: Football finance expert gives verdict on possibility of Messi joining Man United

They seem to suggest that PSG and Man City are the two teams who are making a real effort to sign him just now, while Messi is though to be favouring a move to City as it allows him to link up with Pep Guardiola again.

They state that PSG have completely blown City’s offer out of the water by making a contract offer that’s higher than what he gets now, while they are also confident that they could pay a big transfer fee to Barcelona to make this happen.

They go on to point out that City have a problem here because they simply cannot match the offer due to FFP restrictions, so it will be interesting to see what they do here.

We’ve seen before that City know their way around the FFP very well and Messi could even decide to force the move to The Etihad, but it certainly sounds like PSG are in pole position when it comes to finances in their offer.