Man United could still nab world class defender as Man City’s negotiations stall due to poor relations

Man United proved last season that they have the fire power to win most games if they play well, but the defence also showed they will cost them tight games by completely switching off.

The Europa League loss to Sevilla was a prime example of their defensive frailties, as the United defenders invited Luuk de Jong to have as much room as he liked in the six yard box for the winner.

It means they need to upgrade the unit this summer, and finding a partner for Harry Maguire should be their first priority.

Maguire is a very good defender and he’s improved them, but he looks so slow when he’s isolated and it means he needs a partner with some pace and aggression to hide his weaknesses.

The Metro have again reported that Man Untied and Man City are looking to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but it actually sounds like United have an advantage here if they want him:

Man City are not directly in talks with Napoli for Koulibaly. The two clubs have bad relationship after Jorginho deal agreed then hijacked by Chelsea in 2018.

The agent of Koulibaly is working on it for the two clubs. That’s why the negotiation is so slow – and not easy ? #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

That suggests that Napoli will gladly sell him to anybody else if it avoids the need to deal with Man City, while it’s comical that two clubs can fall out to the point that an agent has to scurry back and forward with messages from the other side.

Koulibaly’s qualities would pair brilliantly with Maguire and it would actually give them a solid base at the back, but it would mean that Ed Woodward will need to move quickly – something that may not be possible.