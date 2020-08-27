Man United have made a late approach to try and beat Inter and AC Milan to midfield star

Sandro Tonali has been spoken about as a big talent for a long time, so Brescia’s relegation to Serie B means he should be on the move this summer.

The midfielder looks a lot like Andrea Pirlo so those comparisons will always be there, but the truth is that he’s more of a mixture of Pirlo and Rino Gattuso.

It sounds like there’s been plenty of interest from Italian clubs in his signature, with the two Milan sides being particularly keen to get him signed up:

AC Milan have made a new bid to sign Sandro Tonali – back in the race. Inter have agreed personal terms with the player but have not reached any agreement yet with Brescia. Derby on. ?? @DiMarzio @SkySport #Tonali #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

AC Milan always seem to be on the verge of getting back to their best and a promising summer of recruitment is followed by a disaster on the pitch, while Inter could have a fantastic young Italian midfield if they add Tonali to Barella and Sensi.

Interestingly The Metro have suggested that Man United have come in with a late approach for the Brescia star, and there’s a real chance for them to get something done if the Milan sides haven’t agreed terms with Brescia yet.

The Metro claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add to his midfield options, but signing the Italian would surely mean that one of McTominay, Fred or Matic would need to move on.

That report has also suggested that Pirlo himself has dismissed the comparisons after claiming Tonali is a totally different type of player, so at least that should put those comparisons to bed.

The Metro do indicate that Tonali’s agent has told him to stay in Italy for now, so it’s hard to see United actually signing him this summer.