Man United should move for €20m rated outcast to improve their team and allow youngster to go out on loan

While it might be hard as a fan to get excited about signing a full back, you never see a successful team that doesn’t have outstanding players at either side of the defence.

A good full back will defend well and keep things solid at the back, but they will also allow a team to overload a wing when they drive forward and it can make the difference at the highest level.

The full back situation at Man United is currently unbalanced, and it’s one of the reasons that they won’t challenge for the Premier League next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is highly rated and he’s fantastic when defending in a 1v1 situation, but he’s average on the ball and opposing teams will happily let him have the ball because he won’t cause a lot of damage.

That puts even more pressure on Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams to excel on the other side, but they just don’t look up to the job.

Shaw is a decent all round player and he’s handy to have around, but he gives the ball away too easily and his delivery often disappoints. Williams could still develop into a top player but he’s not good enough just now and needs a loan spell.

That means signing a new left back should be a priority this summer, and it’s interesting to see that Marca have linked United with a move for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon.

He’s just coming back from a great loan spell at Sevilla which included a Europa League victory over United, but he’ll be behind Marcelo and Mendy in the pecking order, so it looks like he’s free to go.

They even suggest that Real will sell him for as little as €20m, which could be a bargain for United and it shouldn’t hurt them when it comes to making bigger moves in the market too.

Signing Reguilon would also allow Williams to go out on loan and actually play a full season as a starter somewhere, so United should try and make this happen.