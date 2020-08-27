Despite Man United’s advice being for their players not to travel to Dubai during their short time off before the start of pre-season for the 2020/21 campaign, one senior star ignored the plea and will now have to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the Daily Mail, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss the Red Devils’ pre-season, which is hardly likely to endear him to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Particularly as it comes in the wake of the furore surrounding Harry Maguire.

The Daily Mail also note that if a player happens to be travelling with their club to officially compete or train, then they are protected by something known as the ‘elite sportsperson’ protocol.

That effectively means that they are not required to quarantine upon return.

As Wan-Bissaka is on holiday, that doesn’t apply with the Daily Mail claiming that the UK government have confirmed the player will need to self-isolate for 14 days once he is back in the country.

Although it would appear that the player is keeping himself in shape whilst away, that will be of little consequence to Solskjaer who will surely read the player the riot act once he’s back at the club.