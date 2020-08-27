Man United still want Sancho but the latest news is the last thing the fans will want to hear

It always used to be the case that Spurs and Daniel Levy would take the prize for total incompetence in the transfer market by being unable to get anything done, but Ed Woodward and Man United are giving them a good run for their money.

The whole situation surrounding Bruno Fernandes is the perfect example. United had been chasing him for months but decided to wait a bit longer to try and drive the price down.

We will never know how much money they saved by waiting until the January window, but it’s reasonable to wonder if their season could’ve been so much better if Fernandes had arrived in the summer.

It’s a push to say the would’ve challenged Liverpool for the title, but they certainly wouldn’t be waiting until the final day to secure Champions League qualification.

Jadon Sancho has been the big name that’s been linked all summer, and he would be the perfect option to complete the attack and take them to the next level.

It does sound like that might still happen eventually, but this is the news that the fans must’ve been fearing:

@manutd still intent on buying Sancho – are digging in for the long-game, if required… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) August 27, 2020

Playing the long game can mean multiple things, but it almost definitely means it won’t be happening soon, and there’s no guarantee that it will happen this season.

The new season starts soon and you want any new signing to be settled and comfortable with their teammates before the campaign starts, so even if United do get him towards the end of the window, he will need time to get up to speed.

It also means that the door is open for other teams to step in and meet Dortmund’s demands, so this is a risky strategy.