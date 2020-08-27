Man United will need to move on to new targets after €25m bid is rejected and club makes extortionate demands

We’re still in a situation where the transfer market is slow and it’s almost impossible to tell what actually represents value just now.

Man United have been linked with multiple players in the past few months, but the name of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile keeps coming up.

He’s only 19 so it’s not clear if he would be good enough to go straight into the team, and his performance at the weekend demonstrated that he’s still very raw.

He scored a brilliantly taken goal and looked great on the ball, but he also looked poor for both the goals that Monaco conceded and it shows he’s not the finished article just yet.

Reports are coming out of France to suggest that United have made an offer, but it doesn’t sound like this is going to go anywhere just now:

A source close to Monaco now indicates that Badiashile will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him.” Bayer Leverkusen, who have been in talks to sign the player for weeks, intend to come back with a new offer regardless. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

Nobody really knows what “Martial-like” money would look like here, but it’s probably going to be too much to justify spending that much on a player who still needs to keep developing.

The Daily Mail have since reported that United won’t be pursuing him any further, but you would expect this interest to resurface in the future if he keeps improving and developing.