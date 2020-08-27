It’s the transfer sensation that’s threatening to blow Barcelona apart, but when Lionel Messi was tracked down for the first time since the story of him wanting to leave the club broke, he remained tight-lipped.

The blaugrana captain and team-mate, Luis Suarez, were pictured in their cars by Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, cited by Sport, after the pair had apparently had dinner at a popular Italian restaurant in the city along with their friend, Pepe Costa.

Suarez is thought to have been told by new Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, that his days at the club were numbered, which appears to have subsequently been the final straw for Messi.

Both would appear to be supporting the other if we can read anything into the dinner, as they live through what is an unprecedented situation at the Catalan club.

President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, will forever be known as the person that allowed Messi to leave if he’s unable to persuade the Argentinian to stay, and for the moment, Messi’s silence speaks volumes.