Report claims Man United midfielder has retired from international duty after a falling out

It does feel like most club sides see international football as an inconvenience rather than a matter of pride when it comes to letting players play for their country, so there is likely a lot of relief when someone retires from international duty.

Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic has 48 caps and 2 goals for Serbia, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be adding to that after a report from Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport.

They claim that he’s had a falling out with the Serbian FA over how certain things were handled, so he’s decided to retire from international duty.

It’s an interesting situation because they go on to suggest that he was going to be in Serbia’s upcoming squad and he’s an important player, so they aren’t going to let him go quietly.

It sounds like they’ve already tried to get him to change his mind, while they aren’t going to give up on that either.

Despite that they quote an insider in saying that Matic is happy with his decision and he has no intention of changing his mind, so this might actually help to prolong his career at club level.