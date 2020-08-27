The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to be felt, and not even the most high profile companies have escaped the economic impact.

Sky Sports have already sacked Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas and Matt Le Tissier from its flagship Soccer Saturday programme, which provoked a furious rant from Ian Wright on his Twitter account, but the broadcasters cull hasn’t stopped there.

Scott Minto joined the broadcaster 13 years ago and has covered Spanish football, the Carabao Cup, EFL Play-Offs and the EFL more generally, as well as many other sports, during his time at Sky Sports.

However, that has seemingly counted for nothing.

Minto, a former player with Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Benfica and West Ham United, released a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday confirming that he’d been let go.

With no one really sure how much longer the pandemic will continue, it remains to be seen as to whether any other big names will get handed their P45.