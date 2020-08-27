Talks held: Barcelona veteran could link up with a former manager as another approach is made

It was clear to everyone that Barcelona were an absolute mess of a club before Ronald Koeman took over, but everything surrounding Lionel Messi has made it much worse.

In an odd way it could help Ronald Koeman with his rebuild, as no one is really paying any attention to the rest of the squad just now.

Barcelona’s team is too reliant on veteran players so the Dutchman needs to find a way to quietly move some stalwarts on before finding some younger replacements.

The midfield is packed with talent anyway so guys like Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic won’t be missed too much if they go, and it sounds like the Chilean could get another chance to work with Antonio Conte:

Vidal has actually played in the vast majority of Barca’s games during his two years at the club and his versatility will always be useful, but he’s 33 so it might be time to move on.

Inter Milan might feel that the upheaval at Juventus this summer could give them a real chance of winning Serie A for the first time in ages, so adding a veteran presence like Vidal could make a huge difference.

Considering his age it’s hard to see Barca holding out for a massive fee, so this could make sense for everyone.