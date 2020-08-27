It’s widely expected that Lionel Messi will move from Barcelona after the Argentinian apparently made it clear that he’s had enough of the club and wants a fresh start somewhere else.

Given that his mentor, Pep Guardiola, is now in charge of Manchester City, and with the Premier League club not short of cash, it’s thought that a move to the Etihad Stadium is Messi’s most likely destination.

At present, no decision would appear to have been made, but that hasn’t stopped eagle-eyed City fans from believing that Barca’s No.10 is on his way to England.

Countryman, Sergio Aguero, a long-time friend and international playing colleague of Messi’s, made a subtle change to his Instagram handle and, suffice to say, it’s sent some supporters into meltdown.

Any deal is still a long way from being concluded of course, and there’s no guarantee that City will be able to afford Messi’s gargantuan wages, however, until there’s a definitive no to the switch, it won’t stop City fans from dreaming.

Sergio Aguero just changed his Instagram username from “kunaguero10” to “kunaguero”. Omg I can’t believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/sLwXyGVMyH — Taha (@JesusRoIe) August 26, 2020

Aguero has changed his username from KUNAGUERO10 to KUNAGUERO on Instagram.

It’s done y’all. Lionel Andres Messi is leaving to Manchester city under pep. #Messi #MessiToCity pic.twitter.com/6MfZ2AvMUn — Vijay Sarathy (@VjSarathy003) August 26, 2020