With Thiago Silva expected to be named as another new signing at Chelsea in the near future, one can’t do anything but tip their hat to Frank Lampard for his transfer business this summer.

Owner, Roman Abramovich, has backed his former midfielder to the hilt in the transfer market, with the end result that the Blues have to be considered as contenders for silverware in 2020/21.

After padding out his front line with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively, and with other big names on the cards, Lampard has turned to solving defensive issues which undid a lot of his team’s good work last season.

However, there’s one player that’s unlikely to be too happy at Silva’s arrival in West London.

According to the Daily Star, who cite reports in Brazil, Lampard will make Silva the new club captain, which is bound to put Cesar Azpilicueta’s nose out of joint.

The last thing the coach needs is dissent in the ranks even if such a move is understandable given the former PSG man’s high profile.

With so many big egos in the squad now, perhaps the biggest issue Lampard will indeed find is how to keep everyone happy.