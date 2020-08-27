Three Chelsea defenders who may have to depart for Sarr, Chilwell and the incoming Thiago Silva

We’ve seen months of rumours about Chelsea going into the transfer market to improve their defence, but everything is coming together incredibly quickly.

Ben Chilwell was signed from Leicester City yesterday while Nice defender Malang Sarr was added earlier on today, so that should take care of the left hand side of the defence.

Sky Sports also reported that PSG captain Thiago Silva was expected to undergo his medical today ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge, so it does mean that some players will need to go.

Sarr could be more of a project signing but you have to think that Silva and Chilwell will be immediate starters, so here’s a look at some Chelsea defenders who should be worried for their futures:

Emerson Palmieri – left back

Many fans may have expected him to go this summer anyway as he struggled to dislodge Marcos Alonso from the starting XI, but the arrival of Chilwell means either Alonso or Emerson will need to go.

The Italian has struggled to establish himself and he’s not been particularly impressive when he has played, so his exit looks like a no brainer at this point.

Kurt Zouma – centre back

For years Zouma’s pace got him out of trouble and you always got the impression he would develop his positional sense and reading of the game and become a top class defender.

Unfortunately he’s just far too clumsy and makes mistakes in most game, while he’s also 25 so he doesn’t have the advantage of being considered as a top prospect anymore.

He’s a brilliant last ditch defender and he should get a move to a good club, but he’s too much of a weak link and a transfer might be the best thing for him.

Andreas Christensen – centre back

The Danish defender is a technically gifted footballer who could thrive in a more tactical league like Serie A, but he’s always looked like he struggles with a physical battle and the Premier League isn’t ideal for him.

He’s never been anything more than a rotation option and it would make sense if Frank Lampard wanted to pair Thiago Silva with someone who has pace and aggression, so that would rule out Christensen.

He’s 24 so he should be at that point where a loan spell isn’t a good option anymore, so hopefully he can find a permanent exit and establish himself somewhere else.