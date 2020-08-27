Timescale predicted for Kai Havertz’s Chelsea transfer after big development

Kai Havertz has been linked with Chelsea for months now, but it’s understandable that Bayer Leverkusen would want to take their time to find a replacement.

The last thing they needed was to find themselves in a position where they lost their best player and didn’t have anyone to come in, while it’s not a good transfer market for panic buying either.

As soon as everyone knows that you’ve pocketed a huge transfer fee then other teams will add a few million to any asking prices, so the German team needed to have someone else lined up.

That now appears to be the case as they’re closing in on a move for Roma forward Patrik Schick, and that could be enough to finally let Havertz go to Chelsea:

Re: Havertz Lot of you ask when the two clubs will confirm the deal. I think it could be next week As Leverkusen are working to get Patrik Schick from Roma (on loan in Leipzig this season) as replacement. That could happen next week

Understand this the reason for the delay — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 27, 2020

That report actually makes it sound like there’s an agreement in place for Havertz to make the move, but Leverkusen were insisting on waiting for a replacement to be sorted first.

Havertz established himself as one of the brightest young talents in world football last year and he genuinely looks like he could go on to become a star, so it will be interesting to see how he adapts.

Chelsea’s squad is starting to take shape after multiple defensive signings this week, but Havertz should be good enough to transform their attacking play.

Consistency is going to be vital, but they might fancy themselves for a tilt at the title next season.