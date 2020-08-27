Tope Fadahunsi | 20 | RB | The British youngster turning heads with incredible defensive attributes

Loughborough University’s first-team full-back Tope Fadahunsi is turning heads as he embarks on a mission to turn fully professional. The youngster is catching the eye of industry representatives after he displays some eerily reminiscent attributes to leading Premier League full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fadahunsi, 20, was with Watford’s academy from 2007 to 2015 before leaving to ply his trade in the Isthmian Premier for Tooting and Mitcham United FC.

After a brief spell in Finland for second tier side Kemi City, the British youngster is now back on home soil and tearing up the United Counties League with current club Loughborough University’s first-team.

Fadahunsi is best suited to being a full-back and by his own admission is comfortable playing on either side and can contribute effectively offensively, a modern day trait which is becoming increasingly more sought after.

The 20-year-old’s defensive game is where he really flourishes though, the youngster is extremely useful with his head and provides essential aerial cover which reaffirms his ability to read the game as he stands at five feet 10 inches tall.

The youthful full-back also regularly demonstrates some highly mature defensive traits especially when facing up against an opponent in a one-on-one situation.

Fadahunsi showcases some remarkable natural mental ability as he avoids jumping into tackles and will instead opt to show his opponent down the line before closing the space off and attempting to win the ball back.

The British full-back also displays resolute characteristics which would compliment a host of clubs, the youngster is both calm when in possession and tenacious when attempting to win his side the ball back.

For a player still so young Fadahunsi is in top physical condition having become best known for his strength to out-muscle opposition players as well as his quick acceleration which he often utilises when operating on the flanks, addressing his physical strengths, Fadahunsi said: “I believe the strongest part of my game is my athleticism. I’m fast and quite strong which as a defensive player is always useful.”

One of Fadahunsi’s most impressive attributes is his leadership qualities, the youngster is well known within his side for being a leading figure who will encourage his peers to bounce back after a disappointing defeat.

The powerful defender possesses the confidence to command his back-line as he seeks to ensure those around him do not falter under pressure.

Fadahunsi could be an extremely attractive option for a leading club with the youngster already well accomplished in so many areas of his game but also able to adapt to tactical and positional tweaks as his versatility allows him to provide central cover for recovering defenders.

Like many young and aspiring players, Fadahunsi’s dream is play in England’s top-flight, he said: “I think for any footballer the Premier League is where you want to be. Being born in the UK it only makes sense for me. I am close to home, it’s arguably the highest level of football and i’m used to the weather and culture […] I’d play just about anywhere on the planet though.”

Given Fadahunsi’s age and current status, the youngster’s risk versus reward could prove too good to turn down for any club looking to add quality to their back-line in the form of a young and exciting defender who can operate soundly both offensively and defensively.