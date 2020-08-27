Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks to sign Wolves full-back Matt Doherty

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their interest in Wolves full-back Matt Doherty and talks for his transfer are understood to be advancing.

Doherty, 28, has proven to be one of the most important components in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as their tactical set-up often means they rely on wide attacking wing-backs to provide the width required.

Doherty has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season and has showcased his attacking abilities by scoring an impressive seven goals.

The Irishman has been with the Midlands club for ten years and has helped them reestablish themselves as a top Premier League outfit.

Doherty’s impressive form and positional know-how has seen him emerge as a summer transfer target for Spurs boss Mourinho who is looking to bolster his wide defensive options.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ to negotiate the transfer of Doherty from Wolves to the London Stadium.

Today’s report does not state how much the defender’s fee will be, but according to yesterday’s report also by Sky Sports, Wolves will demand upwards of £12m for the full-back.