Social media can be a cruel mistress sometimes, uncovering messages from years gone by that don’t chime with current beliefs or situations.

One of those to fall foul of just such a scenario is Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back, Matt Doherty.

The player is believed to be interesting Tottenham Hotspur with Jose Mourinho potentially looking to do a deal, however, his allegiance to north London rivals, Arsenal, could put a bit of a spanner in the deal.

There’s no love lost between the Lilywhites and the Gunners, certainly not as far as their supporters are concerned, so a tweet in which Doherty notes ‘I love Arsenal forever and ever and ever,’ cited by The Boy Hotspur, isn’t likely to win him many friends at White Hart Lane.

Should the Portuguese make a firm bid for Doherty, the player will surely have a lot of explaining to do.

However, there’s a good argument that what he does on the pitch matters much more than who he professes to support.

After all, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were both, apparently, Everton fans, and yet they played at the very highest levels for the Toffees’ fiercest rivals, Liverpool.

There are almost certainly many more examples of this, but if Doherty can hit the ground running, should he sign, there’s likely to not be too many dissenting voices.