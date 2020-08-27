It’s the age old debate in football; who is better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

A very subjective question at the best of times, with the arguments used in favour of one or the other ranging from the amount of goals and assists, to the type of goals scored and even the fact that one has tried his luck in other leagues whilst the other has stayed at one club.

The latter point could be about to change of course, and talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil weighed into the debate on Thursday morning.

“I can’t fault Ronaldo,” he said.

“Right foot, left foot, headers […] I love the way that Messi, somehow, gets out of jail in the corner, dribbles round three and nutmegs someone […] I’m probably a Messi man rather than Cristiano Ronaldo but I think that’s harsh on Ronaldo to be honest.”