Antonio Conte makes direct request for Inter to launch swoop for Barcelona stalwart

Inter boss Antonio Conte has reportedly made a direct request for the club to try and sign Barcelona midfield stalwart Arturo Vidal this summer.

The Italian tactician is busy looking to bring in reinforcements this summer to strengthen his squad as they look to compete on multiple fronts next season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona offer first team star to Juventus for free as they attempt to avoid €25m termination fee

It appears as though a reunion with a former player could be on the agenda, as Calciomercato report that Inter are serious about signing Vidal, after Conte made a direct request to try and prise him away from the Catalan giants.

It’s added that Vidal has just one year remaining on his current contract and is on €8m-a-season, and so time will tell if Barca are open to an exit in order to get his wages off the books as they look to cut costs this summer.

Given their disappointment last season coupled with Ronald Koeman’s arrival this summer and ongoing speculation over Lionel Messi’s future, it promises to be a busy few weeks for the club and it could now involve an exit for one of their more experienced stars.

Conte of course knows Vidal very well after their previous successful stint working together at Juventus, and so he’ll hope that adding such quality and experience to his squad will help the Nerazzurri kick on and really push their rivals in the Serie A title race next season as well as make them more competitive in the Champions League.

Time will tell if Barcelona are open to a sale, as Koeman has big decisions to make in the next month or so as he looks to stamp his mark on the squad and tries to make them as competitive as possible.