According to the Mirror via Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have informed Juventus that they will only part with Hector Bellerin for no less than €30m.

Corriere dello Sport report that Bellerin is new boss Andrea Pirlo’s first choice to strengthen the Italian powerhouses at right-back, but Juventus will need to raise transfer funds before pushing forward.

Pirlo has a considerable rebuild on his hands, the legend will only be able to add the pieces he wishes to restructure the team once sales are completed.

It’s added that Bellerin is interested by the prospect of playing for Juventus, but the Spaniard is not necessarily trying to leave the Gunners.

Corriere dello Sport report that the Turin outfit have eyed Ajax starlet Sergino Dest as a potential alternative to the Spaniard, with the USA international valued between €20-25m.

Bellerin has not been the same player since he recovered from a serious knee injury, the 25-year-old does still have three years left on his contract with Arsenal, as per the Mirror.

Bellerin has only managed one goal and one assist in 23 first-team appearances this season, the wing-back will clearly need some time to work back to his best.

The Spain international joined the Gunners as a teenager from Barcelona, the ace quickly graduate from the north London outfit’s academy and has established himself as a key figure.

Bellerin has made 204 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, he’s just 25 years old so he’s got plenty of time to find his feet again and take his career to the next level.

Next season will be a key one for the ace’s career, Bellerin will be hoping to win a place in Spain’s squad for the Euros with a solid campaign – whichever club that may be with.