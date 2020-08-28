According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have pulled out of a possible swoop for promising full-back Pervis Estupinan, with the ace’s price tag proving to be too much.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the Ecuadorian was seen as an option to strengthen the Catalan outfit at left-back, but Watford’s valuation of €10-15m is too much for the Blaugrana.

Estupinan has been on Watford’s books for four years now, but the ace has spent all of that time out on loan in Spain, with this season proving to be a breakthrough campaign for the 22-year-old.

As per the Watford Observer, Estupinan’s loan with Osasuna is a two-year one, with the Hornets having the option to recall the ace this summer.

MD claim that negotiations for Estupinan have ‘totally’ broken down, with Barcelona now eyeing other targets, the Catalan outfit also wish to part with backup left-back Junior Firpo after a difficult debut season for the Spanish-Dominican.

Estupinan has flourished in his first full La Liga season with Osasuna, the Ecuador international played a key role as the promoted side went on to finish 10th in the Spanish top-flight.

Estupinan missed just two La Liga games this season, with the ace chipping in with a goal and an impressive six assists this term.

He certainly seems like a talent to watch out for in the near future, Barcelona should be hoping that a rival doesn’t take advantage of their financial peril by signing the ace this summer.

MD reiterate that Barcelona’s financial trouble makes it impossible for the Blaugrana to complete any remotely big-money signings ahead of next season.