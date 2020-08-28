Barcelona identify target as potential replacement for key figure if exit materialises

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Lyon forward Moussa Dembele if they are in the market for a replacement for Luis Suarez this summer.

The 33-year-old showed last season that he still has something left in the tank as he bagged 21 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances, but signs of decline and ahead of turning 34 in January, the Catalan giants might be considering a change in that department.

Suarez has one year remaining on his current deal, and with major changes touted at the Camp Nou this summer, he could be one of the big names set to move on as part of Ronald Koeman’s plans to rebuild for the long-term.

As noted by Calciomercato, via Sport, Dembele is on their radar if they are looking for a replacement for their talismanic frontman, although they could face competition from Juventus for his signature.

The France U21 star is still only 24 and his fresh legs up front could be part of Barcelona’s plans to refresh the squad and bring in more youth to replace their ageing stalwarts.

With 44 goals in 92 games for Lyon, coupled with impressive spells at Fulham and Celtic prior to that, Dembele certainly ticks a lot of the right boxes for Barcelona, but time will tell if they do finally decide to call time on Suarez’s spell with them and try to move forward with new ideas under Koeman.

Speculation has been rife over Lionel Messi’s future over the past week too, but it appears as though Suarez could be another big name departure this summer as Barcelona look to bounce back from a disastrous campaign last time out as they ended it empty-handed.