Having finally won their first English top-flight title in 30 years last season, Liverpool continue to go from strength to strength, after also securing the Champions League in 2018/19.

The question for Jurgen Klopp and his technical team must now be just how motivated are his players to do it all again.

Getting to the top is hard, but staying there when everyone is coming for you week in and week out takes a very special team indeed.

Liverpool have shown over the last couple of seasons that they’ve potentially got what it takes in the team to define an era, but in order to do so, Klopp needs to keep the majority of his squad together.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, that might be about to change.

The outlet has suggested that Sadio Mane could be open to a move to the Camp Nou because of a frustration at a lack of prominence in the side.

Should Barca eventually sell Lionel Messi, they’ll certainly have the funds with which to buy Mane, though Klopp will almost certainly fight tooth and nail to keep him.

New Barca coach, Ronald Koeman, had Mane under his tutelage at Southampton, which may ultimately swing the balance in the Catalans favour.