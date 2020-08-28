Barcelona stalwart on verge of potential exit as return to former club touted

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly closing in on an exit from the club as he is said to be on the verge of sealing a return to former club Sevilla.

The 32-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 2014 and has been a fundamental figure for the side having made over 50 appearances in each campaign he’s been at the Camp Nou, barring the season just gone.

In that time he has won countless trophies and been an important part of Barcelona’s winning cycle, but it appears as though that could be coming to an end this summer.

According to Sport, the Croatian international is ‘one step away’ from leaving, and it’s noted that he is on the verge of rejoining Sevilla. Further, it’s added that it could take a fee of between €5m and €10m to seal a deal, but all the signs suggest that he could be on the move in the coming weeks as he’s also ready to take a pay cut to make it happen.

After their bitterly disappointing season last time out, Barcelona could be set for an important summer with Ronald Koeman replacing Quique Setien at the helm last week.

Changes are expected after they surrendered their La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid, while they were left to pick up the pieces after a disastrous exit from the Champions League for the third consecutive season.

In turn, that could lead to some important changes this summer with ageing stalwarts being replaced, and based on the report above, it would appear as though Rakitic could be one who is on the move ahead of the new campaign which could in turn help Koeman stamp his mark on the squad and bring in a new face.