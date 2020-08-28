According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, with Barcelona yet to receive any remotely acceptable offers for outcast Samuel Umtiti, the Catalan outfit are even considering a loan exit for the ace.

The appointment of Ronald Koeman as boss doesn’t appear to have handed the Frenchman a chance to reestablish himself as a key player, with the Blaugrana wishing to part with the defender this summer.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Umtiti is contracted until 2023, with the out-of-favour centre-back unwilling to leave and even discuss at an exit at this moment in time.

This of course is a major issue for the La Liga powerhouses, who wish to recruit a left-sided centre-back ahead of next season. Barcelona have reportedly run out of patience with Umtiti.

The France international arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2016 and enjoyed some dominant seasons but injuries have plagued the ace following his 2018 World Cup triumph with Les Bleus.

MD report that Roma, Lazio, Napoli, West Ham, Leicester and Arsenal are all linked with the 6ft ace, with Italian clubs best placed to sign the ace due to their more favourable tax laws.

Umtiti has made just 33 appearances over the last two seasons, constant injury troubles have led to the Frenchman falling out of favour and becoming a shade of his former self.

Umtiti experienced a slight bit of rejuvenation once the doomed Quique Setien was appointed as boss, but his hopes were ultimately dashed when he suffered another injury setback.

Unfortunately, regardless of Umtiti’s solid performances in the past, the club are in a situation where they simply can’t afford to have an injury-prone player like this in their squad.