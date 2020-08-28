Bit-part Real Madrid ace could be set for loan exit but key issue still obstacle

Mariano Diaz is reportedly edging closer towards a Real Madrid exit as there is said to be an agreement with Benfica over a loan move for the forward.

The 27-year-old re-joined Los Blancos in 2018 but he has been limited to just 26 appearances across the last two campaigns as he has struggled to make an impression on Zinedine Zidane.

SEE MORE: Confusion for Arsenal over Dani Ceballos as reports claim he’s asked for completely different things

In turn, an exit would arguably make sense for both parties to allow him to gain more playing time and to perhaps free up space in the squad for the reigning La Liga champions, and they could be heading towards a solution.

According to AS, via Record, there is an agreement between Real Madrid and Benfica over a loan move, but the Portuguese giants have yet to reach a deal on personal terms with Diaz as it’s suggested that his €4.5m net wages could yet prove to be an issue.

It’s added that there could be a purchase option included in the deal, but time will tell if Diaz gives the switch the green light and starts a new challenge ahead of the new campaign.

For the reasons noted above, it would arguably make sense for Diaz to find a compromise in order to kick-start his career again, as with the fierce competition for places in the final third at the Bernabeu, it’s questionable as to whether or not his situation will improve in the upcoming season.

Zidane still has the likes of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco and James Rodriguez to call upon, and so there will surely be exits at Real Madrid this summer before they can consider any significant new additions.