The 2019/20 football season has only just come to a conclusion, but the 2020/21 campaign is already on the immediate horizon.
A number of clubs will begin training again shortly with the beginning of the new season just two weeks away.
After football was off screens for a few months, customers of Sky Sports and BT Sport were spoilt for choice in the final weeks of last season, post-lockdown.
They have plenty more action to look forward to in September too. Seventeen Premier League games in all to be precise, including some classic clashes.
New boys, Leeds, are in action against Liverpool on the opening day, and Sky Sports will televise that particular clash, whilst BT Sport open their offering with fellow promoted side Fulham hosting Arsenal.
The full list of September’s televised fixtures are as follows:
Sky Sports
Sat 12 Sep: Liverpool vs Leeds Utd – 5.30pm
Sun 13 Sep: West Brom vs Leicester City – 2pm
Sun 13 Sep: Tottenham vs Everton – 4.30pm
Mon 14 Sep: Brighton vs Chelsea – 8pm
Sat 19 Sep: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace – 5.30pm
Sun 20 Sep: Arsenal vs West Ham Utd – 2pm
Sun 20 Sep: Chelsea vs Liverpool – 4.30pm
Mon 21 Sep: Wolves vs Man City – 8pm
Sat 26 Sep: West Brom vs Chelsea – 5.30pm
Sun 27 Sep: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 2pm
Sun 27 Sep: Man City vs Leicester City – 4.30pm
Mon 28 Sep: Liverpool vs Arsenal – 8pm
BT Sport
Sat 12 Sep: Fulham vs Arsenal – 12:30pm
Sat 19 Sep: Everton vs West Brom – 12:30pm
Sun 20 Sep: Southampton vs Tottenham – 12pm
Sat 26 Sep: Brighton vs Man Utd – 12:30pm
Sun 27 Sep: Sheffield Utd vs Leeds – 12pm