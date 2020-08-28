The best Chelsea sides under Jose Mourinho always had an absolute battering ram up front who would terrify opposing defences, with Didier Drogba and Diego Costa being the best examples.

Drogba was just a world class player who could always be relied upon, but Costa always came across as a player who had all the tools, but it was so easy to wind him up and distract him from focussing on the game.

Spurs have always had a problem where they’ve struggled to find a suitable back up for Harry Kane, but a report from AS has indicated that Mourinho wants to bring Diego Costa to Spurs.

They also point out that he only has a year left on his deal and Atleti have no interest in extending that, so it does look like he should be available.

Although Costa is clearly an experienced player who is still capable of playing at a high level, he’s the absolute opposite of being reliable so it’s hard to say that he would be a good fit.

At least he’s always entertaining in some way – 179 goals and 71 assists in 467 games is a very good return, but alarm bells are ringing when it’s coupled with 138 yellow cards and 11 reds.

Spurs do need another striker so it’s understandable that the link has been made, but it doesn’t look likely at this point.