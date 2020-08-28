Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Senegalese talent Moussa Ndiaye on a three-year contract, the ace joins from Aspire Academy Dreams.

Barcelona report that the 18-year-old’s deal also includes an optional two-year extension, as well as the ace’s release clause being set at €100m.

It’s added that the Blaugrana have signed Ndiaye for €500,000, excluding add-ons. Ndiaye can feature at both centre-back and left-back, two areas that the Blaugrana are eyeing improvements.

Barcelona state that the 5ft10 ace possesses ‘great’ speed and strength, Ndiaye has considerable experience with Senegal at Under-20s level.

?[ÚLTIMA HORA] El Barça B incorpora a Moussa Ndiaye ?El defensa senegalés, de 18 anys, arriba procedent de l’Aspire Academy Dreams i signa per tres temporades, ampliables dues més ?Més info?#ForçaBarça??https://t.co/InrY5LRezF — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) August 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Personal terms agreed: Real Madrid outcast agrees €4.5m-a-year deal ahead of possible exit Talks opened: Chelsea start negotiations to sign quality £50m-rated goalkeeper Barcelona star will be cutting salary in half in order to seal exit with deal close

With the official announcement coming from Barcelona’s B team, it’s clear that the ace will initially be with this side – who ply their trade in Spanish football’s third tier.

Ndiaye is certainly an exciting prospect, the talent was called up to Senegal’s senior squad during the November international break, but the ace is yet to make his senior debut for his homeland.

The fact that Ndiaye is a left-sided player also make the talent one to keep an even closer eye on, central defenders like this are hard to find and are considered very valuable at the elite level.