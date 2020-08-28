Menu

Done deal: Leeds complete signing of promising Arsenal attacker in £3m deal

Leeds have officially announced the signing of highly-rated forward Sam Greenwood from Arsenal, the 18-year-old joins the Yorkshire outfit on a three-year deal.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reported last week that Arsenal would net an initial £1.5m from the talent’s sale, with this fee potentially rising to £3m if certain add-ons are met.

Leeds state that the ace, who only joined the Gunners two years ago from Sunderland, will initially be part of the Under-23s side.

Greenwood moved into Arsenal’s Under-23s side this season after tearing it up with 19 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League over the last few years.

Greenwood has so far scored once in five Premier League 2 outings to date, the ace has also been prolific for England across Under-16s, 17s and 18s level.

A move to Leeds may well be the best option for Greenwood at this stage of his career as his path to the Arsenal first-team was blocked by fellow academy graduate Eddie Nketiah – who acts as backup to superstars Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal fans make of this transfer, Greenwood has high potential but the Gunners do also need to raise funds this summer.

