Double swoop: Man Utd set to confirm signings of talented starlets with squad numbers hint

Man Utd are set to announce a double signing imminently with youngsters Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez set to join from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The Red Devils are seemingly keen to add more talent to their youth set-up as they plan for the long-term future too, and it appears as though they’ll soon have two new faces joining up with the rest of the squad.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Maguire reveals he ‘feared for my life’ in emotional BBC interview after arrest in Greece

As noted by The Sun, Man Utd are set to confirm the signings of the duo imminently, with the young duo currently in quarantine with a local family having arrived from Spain.

Jurado, 16 and Fernandez, 17 have been spotted posting on social media, with Sky Sports adding that the pair may have hinted at their squad numbers moving forward having been pictured in the United training kit.

It’s suggested that Jurado could wear No.88 while Fernandez has gone with No.90, although naturally there is still time for that to change in the coming weeks once they have stepped foot into Carrington and get settled in their new surroundings.

Nevertheless, it’s an exciting double swoop for now as the two defensive players will hope to continue to develop and improve while gaining experience in Manchester, and that in turn could lead to a potential breakthrough at senior level in the years to come.

Given that they’re coming from two giants of Spanish football, that says a lot in itself about their talent and potential, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that the Man Utd youth coaching staff can help them continue to make progress as they have evidently seen something that they like in the duo.

It’s added by Sky Sports that Man Utd fended off significant competition for the pair, while they turned down contract offers from their previous clubs in order to seal a move to England.