With Lionel Messi being arguably one of the best players to have ever played the game of football, when something happens surrounding the Argentinian, everyone seems to have an opinion.

It’s doubtful that anyone could’ve foreseen that Barcelona’s captain and talisman was going to effectively hand in his notice at the club he’s played for all of his life, but for what appears to be a multitude of reasons, that’s precisely what’s happened.

A suggestion that he could end up in the Premier League, potentially at Manchester City, isn’t without foundation given that his mentor Pep Guardiola is their manager, but there would appear to be a number of hoops to jump through before and deal can be closed.

In any event, Paul Merson seems to feel that it isn’t a transfer that City should be looking at, and the former Arsenal man has even gone as far as to question Messi’s credentials.

“Lionel Messi is not the best player in the world any more,” he wrote in his column for the Daily Star. “[…] It’s a massive risk for any club to sign him now for so much money because his best days are gone.

“[…] I’ve never seen anything like it. He strolls around looking around the stadium waiting for the ball to come to him. He looks like a kid who’s been sent to a soccer school and doesn’t want to be there. It’s extraordinary.

“[…] Messi has said he wants to leave Barcelona. But how many clubs have been in for him so far?

“A few years ago every club in the world would have been banging down the door. Manchester United could afford him because they would sell so many shirts around the world. And obviously City could.

“But is it worth it? You would have to completely change your team to accommodate him and his wages would be astronomical. […] I think he might struggle to find a club because he’s so expensive. And you’re paying for the end. There’s no doubt about that. He’s 33. He doesn’t have long left.”

Whilst many ex-professionals are paid for their opinion and have authority to speak on certain situations, sometimes their points of view are, frankly, laughable.

In this case, Merson may have been better served by engaging his brain first before opening his mouth.