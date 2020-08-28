Jurgen Klopp plays down chances of midfield star moving to Barcelona

It might be ridiculous to suggest that any key member of the Liverpool team from last season is underrated, but Gini Wijnaldum may be the closest thing to it.

The Dutch midfielder may not truly excel at one specific thing, but he’s a brilliant all round midfielder who can do different jobs and he’s a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

A report from Goal has indicated that Ronald Koeman might be looking to take him to Barcelona, but it looks like Klopp is trying to play down the chances of that happening.

Part of the reason for this speculation comes from his contract running out next summer, but the report claims that Klopp has said that it’s “all good” and the contract situation is open for now.

You do wonder if he’s waiting to see if a certain Spanish midfielder arrives this summer to see if that drastically reduces his minutes on the pitch.

Wijnaldum is in a powerful position if he wants to leave as refusing to sign a new deal will force Liverpool’s hand, but everything points to the club wanting to keep him and there’s no serious sign that he’s close to leaving.

You can also look at the situation with Barcelona and suggest that signing the Liverpool midfielder is the last thing they need. Their midfield is already overstocked with veteran midfielders and Wijnaldum does turn 30 later this year, so he would simply become another player that needs to be replaced in two years rather than being a long term solution.