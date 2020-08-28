Liverpool amongst top Premier League clubs pushing for five subs rule to be extended

According to the Sun, some of the biggest Premier League clubs in Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City are all pushing for the five substitutes rule to be continued next season.

The English top-flight members have already voted against IFAB’s proposal to extend the ruling, with a result of 13-7, but it seems that the top clubs are pushing for this to be reconsidered.

The Sun claim that the aforementioned top clubs have managed to get this issue to be discussed once more by the league, with some other teams now changing their stances on the matter.

Being able to call on five substitutions will undoubtedly prove to be a major boost for top sides over the course of an entire campaign due to the massive squads they boast over their counterparts.

It made sense for this to be used during the restart, in which the Premier League was completed with a hectic schedule of fixtures, but is it unfair to also implement this same ruling next season?

Extending this ruling could leave some of the clubs in the lower reaches of the table completely unable to match top clubs – who’d have the option to bring on more of their talented stars off the bench to influence games late on.