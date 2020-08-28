Liverpool concern as key figure emerges as top Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to push to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as Ronald Koeman has singled him out as a top target.

The 29-year-old has established himself as an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s successful side over the past two seasons, while he has made 40 or more appearances in each campaign he’s been at Anfield since he arrived in 2016.

With just a year remaining on his current contract though, doubts have been raised over his future at Liverpool, and concern over a potential exit will be raised amid speculation that Koeman is eyeing a possible reunion with his compatriot at Barcelona this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Wijnaldum is one of the priority targets for the Catalan giants to reinforce their midfield, as it’s suggested that both Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal could be on their way out in the coming weeks.

Further, it’s added that with Liverpool eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, Klopp could be tempted into green lighting an exit for the Dutchman in order to make space in the squad and create financial flexibility to land his target.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to happen, but it certainly sounds as though Barcelona and Koeman are keen to prise Wijnaldum away from Merseyside this summer as they look to reshuffle and rebuild the squad so that they can bounce back from what was a disastrous campaign last time out.