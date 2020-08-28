The transfer soap opera of the summer is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Lionel Messi’s desire to leave Barcelona is, apparently, total and it would appear that even the resignation of the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, won’t be enough to keep the Argentinian at the Camp Nou.

In order to try and smooth the waters after what has been an explosive few days for both sides, during which the news broke that Barca’s best ever player wanted to end his career somewhere else, Messi has asked for a meeting according to MARCA and cited by Football Espana.

It’s believed that the current captain wants to try and help broker a deal that would suit all parties, and save the need for a long and drawn out court case to ultimately decide whether Messi stays or goes.

Pep Guardiola and Man City will remain waiting in the wings, ready it seems to do business as and when they’re given the green light.

Barcelona fans may be hoping for an 11th hour change of heart from the Argentinian, but that’s looking less and less likely as the days pass.