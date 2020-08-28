It’s been a tumultuous few days for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Arrested on holiday in Greece after an alleged attack on local police, followed by being charged, in his absence, at court, as well as subsequently being dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate will have surely taken a toll.

Aside from an interview with the BBC which aired late on Thursday, Maguire had kept his own counsel.

By Friday afternoon he clearly felt that his social media blackout should come to an end, and therefore decided to send a message of thanks to his 956,000 Twitter followers.

‘Thanks for everyone’s support over the last week, I’m pleased to have had my say and share the true version of events. Looking forward to getting on with life now and the season ahead with @ManUtd and @England‘ it read.

Thanks for everyone’s support over the last week, I’m pleased to have had my say and share the true version of events. Looking forward to getting on with life now and the season ahead with @ManUtd and @England. pic.twitter.com/99G1iVi0qh — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 28, 2020

With only two weeks to go until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, it’s imperative that Maguire tries to put this episode behind him and concentrate on his football again.

It’s believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will keep the former Leicester centre-back as his captain, at least in the interim, but it will be incumbent upon Maguire to continue to produce top-level performances at the back for the Red Devils.