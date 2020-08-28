This coming weekend could be crucial in terms of whether Lionel Messi gets his wish to negotiate a move to Manchester City or not.

On Sunday, those players that were involved in the Champions League games, including the earth-shattering 8-2 defeat in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich, are due to return for their medical tests.

Once completed satisfactorily, the players will then be allowed to resume training on Monday.

Everyone will be expected to turn up at Barca’s Ciutat Esportiva training facility but according to Catradio Esports, cited by Sport, Messi’s legal team have advised him not to do so.

It was believed that the Argentinian was ready to return with his team-mates, but seemingly his legal team have noted that it would prejudice any potential leaving strategy.

Should Messi take that advice and stay away, then president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, is almost certain to react by taking legal action against his captain for breach of contract.

Were that situation to occur, then there would simply be no way back for Messi. In the meantime, Pep Guardiola will need to be patient if he wants to pull off the signing of the century.