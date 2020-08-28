Neymar and Di Maria discussing PSG transfer with Barcelona great Lionel Messi

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Angel Di Maria have talked with Lionel Messi about a possible move to the French outfit from Barcelona.

In a shocking turn of events, it doesn’t seem as though Messi will end his career as a one-club man with the superstar telling Barcelona that he wants to leave on Tuesday.

ESPN report that mega-rich PSG are yet to make an offer to the 33-year-old, but two of their top stars are clearly underway in attempting to convince the all-time great to move to Paris.

Neymar and Messi enjoy a close relationship after their successful time together at Barcelona, things haven’t been as good for the Blaugrana since the Brazilian left for PSG for a world-record €222m fee.

ESPN reiterate that Messi’s long-time pal and international teammate Di Maria has been discussing a move to the Parc des Princes with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

ESPN report that PSG could facilitate a deal for Messi on the basis that he’s granted a free transfer from Barcelona, as the Ligue 1 powerhouses have cut their wage bill considerably this summer.

If Barcelona stick to the forward’s €700m release clause, PSG and any other mega-rich clubs in for the ace would be priced out of a transfer.

Messi was phenomenal this season with with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, unfortunately the Argentine’s wonderful individual displays couldn’t secure any major honours.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in a shock defeat, lost the La Liga title race after a shaky run-in and were embarrassed as they exited the Champions League in an 8-2 defeat to Bayern.